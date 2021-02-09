Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $47.21 Million Position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,709,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,694 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.89% of Myovant Sciences worth $47,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $30.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $46,779.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,728 shares of company stock worth $1,676,925 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.