Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $48.14 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of McKesson worth $48,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,196 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $183.80 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $187.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.92.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

