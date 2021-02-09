Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $52.46 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 141,895 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Best Buy worth $52,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,520 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 269,010 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,938,000 after buying an additional 51,148 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,615,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,964 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $117.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

