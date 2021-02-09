Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $53.15 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648,580 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 20,381 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $53,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,243,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $155,634,000 after buying an additional 898,417 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $335,597,000 after acquiring an additional 861,075 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 412.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 601,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,729,000 after acquiring an additional 483,714 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,070,721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after acquiring an additional 284,584 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,279,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

