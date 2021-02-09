Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $53.81 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $53,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Security Asset Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

