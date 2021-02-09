Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Cerner worth $44,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $83,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,857 shares of company stock worth $1,494,748. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

