Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,155 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $47,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Bank lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $253.64 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.42 and its 200 day moving average is $284.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.