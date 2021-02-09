Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Biogen worth $45,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 84.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after buying an additional 316,681 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 223.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,042,000 after purchasing an additional 163,257 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,728,000 after purchasing an additional 160,408 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 36.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,737,000 after purchasing an additional 140,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Biogen by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,422,000 after acquiring an additional 117,207 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $268.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.80.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

