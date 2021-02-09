Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149,075 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $47,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,265,000 after purchasing an additional 55,664 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 87.6% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,664,000 after purchasing an additional 56,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $158.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.44.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.