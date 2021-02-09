Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 203,267 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,829,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.31% of Repay worth $49,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 739.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 82,248 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Repay by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,567 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repay alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Repay stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.56 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.