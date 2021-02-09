Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 358,269 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,269 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.83% of Sonic Automotive worth $45,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 10,854.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 84.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 35.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 358.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAH opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAH shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

