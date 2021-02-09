Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 405.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,327,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668,995 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $48,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $124,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.