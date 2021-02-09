Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,146,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,163 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.70% of Health Catalyst worth $49,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 386.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,425,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 20.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,346,000 after acquiring an additional 380,217 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $12,536,000. Karani Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 2,485.8% during the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 133,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 128,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after acquiring an additional 118,965 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.07. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $531,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $169,650.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,713 shares of company stock valued at $10,159,895. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

