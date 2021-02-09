Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 120,408 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120,408 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Southern worth $42,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of The Southern by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after acquiring an additional 132,960 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of The Southern by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $70.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

