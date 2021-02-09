Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 697,867 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,151,763 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 697,867 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of STMicroelectronics worth $42,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STM opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $42.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

STM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

