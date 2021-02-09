Vidulum (VDL) Trading 36.8% Higher Over Last Week

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $178,765.24 and $26,146.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

