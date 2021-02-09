VIG (VIG) Trading Up 19.8% Over Last 7 Days

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, VIG has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. VIG has a market cap of $755,062.94 and $4,991.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000072 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,954.71 or 0.04141549 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003292 BTC.

VIG Token Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,559,248 tokens. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

Buying and Selling VIG

VIG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.