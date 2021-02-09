Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.71

Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.71 and traded as low as $21.35. Village Super Market shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 43,230 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $325.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $490.14 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

In other Village Super Market news, EVP William Sumas sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $72,530.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Begley sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $219,730.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,551.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,646 shares of company stock worth $372,972. Insiders own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Village Super Market by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 48,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Village Super Market by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,165 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,000. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

