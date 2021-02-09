VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) PT Set at €95.00 by Barclays

VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €92.00 ($108.24).

DG stock opened at €86.86 ($102.19) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €82.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €79.69. VINCI SA has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

