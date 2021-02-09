Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Shares Up 14.7%

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)’s share price rose 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 263,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 326% from the average daily volume of 61,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.81 million, a PE ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.60 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virco Mfg. Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100,004 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

