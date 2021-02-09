Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. 140166 lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.72. 8,554,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,220,914. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $62.80.

In other news, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $792,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $280,911.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,094,132 shares of company stock valued at $56,264,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 85.7% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

