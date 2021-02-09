Viridium Pacific Group (CVE:VIR) Trading Up 5.6%

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd (CVE:VIR)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 26,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 92,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38.

About Viridium Pacific Group (CVE:VIR)

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, possession, and selling of medical cannabis in Canada. It is also involved in the contract manufacturing of cannabis oil capsules. The company provides its products for adult use, and wellness and therapeutic daily use.

