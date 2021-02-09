VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.79

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 5650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in VirnetX during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,840,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of VirnetX by 110.7% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 105,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 55,491 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VirnetX by 459.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 76,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VirnetX by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

