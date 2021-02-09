Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.24. Approximately 65,219 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 60,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.