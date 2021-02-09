Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Trading 0.6% Higher

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.63. 98,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 135,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56.

