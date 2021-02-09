Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sets New 52-Week High at $247.70

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $247.70 and last traded at $247.70, with a volume of 279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $245.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.80.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.63 and a 200 day moving average of $174.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.