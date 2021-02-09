Visa Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the credit-card processor on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
Visa has raised its dividend by 76.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Visa has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Visa to earn $6.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.
NYSE:V traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.56. 83,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,782,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.69. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
