Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,684 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,035 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 102,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

VSH stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.