Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Trading 21.6% Higher

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) rose 21.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 59,240,492 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 18,549,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.69% and a negative return on equity of 118.10%.

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

