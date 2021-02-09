Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Trading 5.9% Higher

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 847,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 823,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $110.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 233,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 14,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

