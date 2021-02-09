Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) Given a €30.30 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) received a €30.30 ($35.65) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s current price.

VIV has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.76) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €31.09 ($36.58).

EPA:VIV opened at €25.93 ($30.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €26.12 and a 200-day moving average of €24.92. Vivendi SA has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

