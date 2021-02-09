Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.92

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.92 and traded as high as $26.22. Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 1,945,473 shares.

VIV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.76) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.96 ($36.42).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

