Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 174.79 ($2.28).

VOD stock opened at GBX 131.40 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £35.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 126.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 156.94 ($2.05).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

