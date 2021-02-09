Vodafone Group (VOD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ: VOD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/9/2021 – Vodafone Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “
- 2/4/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 2/4/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/21/2021 – Vodafone Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “
- 1/6/2021 – Vodafone Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/16/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
VOD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 195,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.5325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 172.58%.
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Read More: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.