Vodafone Group (VOD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

2/9/2021 – Vodafone Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

2/4/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/4/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/21/2021 – Vodafone Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

1/6/2021 – Vodafone Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

VOD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 195,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.5325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 172.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 30,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

