Vodi X (VDX) Trading Up 33.2% This Week

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Vodi X coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vodi X has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar. Vodi X has a total market capitalization of $508,383.62 and approximately $1,849.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $503.13 or 0.01071013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051316 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.73 or 0.05389298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00022364 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00016635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00030270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00039030 BTC.

About Vodi X

Vodi X (CRYPTO:VDX) is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. Vodi X’s official message board is medium.com/@VodiX . Vodi X’s official website is vodix.io . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

Vodi X Coin Trading

Vodi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vodi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vodi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

