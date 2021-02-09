Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.42

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 15725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Several research analysts have commented on VG shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -143.89, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,828,971.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,500 shares of company stock worth $1,510,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 207.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,782,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 317,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

