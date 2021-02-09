Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,234 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,292 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 3.3% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Stephens started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

DIS stock opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $344.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $190.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.27.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 867,207 shares of company stock valued at $150,836,958. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

