Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:VNO opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.18 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $68.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

VNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

