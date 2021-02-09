VouchForMe Achieves Market Capitalization of $153,769.12 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $153,769.12 and $1,567.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00059416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $505.99 or 0.01091732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.10 or 0.05605718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00017791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00031869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00042203 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

