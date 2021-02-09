Vulcan Materials (VMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $154.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.67. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $168.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

