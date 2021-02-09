VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Stock Price Up 14.4%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s share price rose 14.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 25,715,041 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 13,729,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.
VYNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $532.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.97.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,975,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $16,343,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $6,195,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,311,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,194,000. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.
About VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.
