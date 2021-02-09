W Thomas Grant II Sells 18,416 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director W Thomas Grant II sold 18,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $462,241.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,869,744 shares in the company, valued at $72,030,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

W Thomas Grant II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, W Thomas Grant II sold 21,576 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $541,989.12.

On Thursday, January 21st, W Thomas Grant II sold 28,708 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $725,738.24.

Shares of SLQT stock traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, hitting $26.86. 6,508,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of -167.88. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the third quarter worth $162,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the third quarter worth $340,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

