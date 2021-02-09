Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 98,470 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial accounts for approximately 1.2% of Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

WDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

