Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 136,292 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 327.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,292 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,246. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average of $75.60. The company has a market capitalization of $163.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

