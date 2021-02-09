Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 1,438 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.29. The stock had a trading volume of 55,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,093. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $120.18. The stock has a market cap of $160.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

