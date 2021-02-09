Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 16,059 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.19. 116,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,145,059. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $54.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.98.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

