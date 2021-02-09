Wade G W & Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,175. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.42. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $133.15.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.