Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Netflix by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 222 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Netflix by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 438,761 shares of company stock worth $231,379,858. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $12.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $560.12. The company had a trading volume of 111,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

