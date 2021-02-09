Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.46. 258,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,135,311. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $75.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average of $70.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

