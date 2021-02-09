Wade G W & Inc. Buys 1,454 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 264,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

